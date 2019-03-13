Sunderland teen accessed indecent images of children as young as two

A man who was just 17 when he accessed indecent images of children as young as two has been spared jail.

David Carter, now 18, was arrested after police searched his home in Sunderland on February 8 last year where they found an iPad and a computer tower containing explicit pictures of youngsters.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that over the course of police interviews Carter, of Newbold Avenue, Sunderland, said he intended to report the images to police and then later confirmed he was the only user of both devices.

Carter pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of a child at South Tyneside Magistrates on February 13.

Barry Robson, prosecuting, told the court that 46 videos and 2 photos recovered from the devices were category A - the most serious of indecent images.

Liam O'Brien, defending, told the court that some of the category A images were dated between July 31, 2017, and February 9, 2018, when Carter would have been 17-years-old.

Mr O'Brien noted Carter's age and pointed out how the conviction could affect his future career prospects.

Judge Edward Bindloss addressed Carter and said: "You are a young man, you committed these when you were still a juvenile".

Judge Bindloss told the court "the best way of protecting the public" was to sentence Carter to a community order for three years.

Carter was also made to sign the Sex Offender's Register and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years .