Jordan Hobson, who is currently studying at the University of Sunderland, revealed his anguish following the conclusion of the court case into Star’s death.

He said: "The horrific death of my beautiful baby daughter has left me devastated and I will never recover from the callous and cruel way in which Star was taken from me.

"No sentence that a court can impose will ever bring back my precious daughter. I would now request privacy so that I can start to grieve and begin to try and pick up the pieces of my life."

During a seven-week trial, Bradford Crown Court heard the toddler endured a campaign of physical and psychological abuse.

Star bled to death on September 22, 2020, after suffering "catastrophic" injuries inflicted at the hands of Savannah Brockhill, 28, her mother's "violent-tempered" girlfriend.

Following the trial, Brockhill was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for murder. Star's mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

Jordan Hobson, who is studying at the University of Sunderland, has spoken of his "devastation" following the murder of his baby daughter Star. Photograph: West Yorkshire Police

Speaking at the sentencing, judge Mrs Justice Lambert, said it was Brockhill's "fatal punch or kick", delivered with "the force of a car crash" that damaged Star's internal organs and caused deadly internal bleeding.

The court heard how the fatal attack was not a one off incident, with numerous other injuries identified on Star’s body, including two brain injuries and various fractures to her skull, ribs and shinbone.

Sentencing Smith, Mrs Lambert said, she had played "a significant role" in her child's death, and had failed to contact authorities when Brockhill's abuse had become apparent.

She added: "This is something you have to live with for the rest of your life.”

Savannah Brockhill, the female bouncer found guilty of murdering a 16-month-old Star Hobson. Photograph: West Yorkshire Police

Smith’s grandfather, Frank Smith, said he thought his granddaughter should have got a tougher sentence and that he hoped Brockhill "rots in hell".

Following the sentencing, the Attorney General has been asked to review the sentences of two women which will be examined under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The case has also further raised concerns about why Social Services failed to intervene despite referrals.

Frankie Smith, the mother of Star Hobson, was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing Star's death. Photograph: West Yorkshire Police

