Sunderland son given jail term for stealing his own mother's bank card AFTER she had already given him money

A son who stole his mother's bank card and helped himself to £550 of her cash has been put behind bars.

Michael O'Connor had already been given £60 by the retired nurse but repaid her kindness by taking her card so he could get more.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 36-year-old has previous convictions for similar offending against his mum, once used her cash to pay off a drugs debt and was on a community order for harassing her when he took the money in March.

Prosecutor Peter Schofield told the court O'Connor, who has a history of drugs misuse and mental health issues, had gone with his mother to a post office at Chester Road, Sunderland, on March 21 and she gave him £60.

Mr Schofield added: "She returned home and she recalls using her cash card for further purchases but, because of the past history, she kept it in a waste bin, covered with other materials, so her son couldn't get to it.

"It seems he did acquire it."

The court heard £300 was taken out that same day and a further £250 a day later.

In a statement, the victim told police: "I am tired of this sort of behaviour.

"I understand Michael has issues but that doesn't mean he can steal and leave me with nothing.

"I just want Michael to get help."

O'Connor, formerly of Sorley Street, Sunderland, admitted theft an two offences of fraud.

Mr recorder Richard Thyne sentenced O'Connor to two months behind bars, which will result in his almost immediate release due to the time he has spent on remand.

The judge told him: "It was a mean offence to commit against your mother.

"Your mother said in a statement that while she recognises you have problems, she is tired of your behaviour.

"You can't go on treating her like this.

"She wants you to get help."

Lewis Kerr, defending, said O'Connor has taken steps to deal with his problems in the long-term, has worked hard and stayed away from drugs while on remand.

Mr Kerr added: "He knows full well he has done wrong."