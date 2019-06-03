Sunderland serial criminal back behind bars after trying to break into family home

A serial criminal who tried to break into a family home during the night - and left a nine-year-old girl feeling unsafe in her own home - has been put behind bars.

Anthony Sloanes, who has convictions for 167 previous offences, attempted to get in to a property in Sunderland, where a dad and his nine-year-old daughter were asleep, last November.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 48-year-old raider, who had used a spade stolen from a nearby shed in a bid to get in, was disturbed by the homeowner before he could get inside the house.

The victim told police in a statement: "This has left me feeling extremely angry.

"At the time I was at home but so was my young daughter. What would have happened if only my wife and daughter were present?

"I am in no doubt my wife will want to move and my daughter will more than likely not feel safe here.

"This is such a personal crime and I can't believe someone would do this to me."

Sloanes of Southdown Court, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted theft and attempted burglary.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to two years and three months behind bars.

The judge told him: "The complainant has spoken in a personal statement about the anger he feels that someone should try to get into his house, where he and his family ought to be safe."

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Sloanes had been staying out of trouble in recent years but he "got in with the wrong crowd and went back to his old ways".

Mr Routledge said Sloanes could lose his home if was sent to prison and added: "This attempt was out of his need to try and get some money for drugs."