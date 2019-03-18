Sunderland's latest crime hotspots are revealed as police deal with more than 100 reported offences a day

There were 3,224 incidents reported in the Sunderland, Houghton and Washington areas - an average of 104 a day - in January 2019 (the most recent month for which figures are available). They ranged from anti-social behaviour and burglary to vehicle crime, violence and sexual offences. The figures are from the website www.police.uk, which records statistics by crime type and neighbourhood. Please note that images of streets are for illustrative purposes only.

Albion Place in Sunderland city centre saw 24 crimes reported in January, including 7 incidents of anti-social behaviour and 7 violence or sexual offences. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

14 crimes were reported on or near Borough Road in Sunderland city centre, including four incidents of public order and three of anti-social behaviour. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

17 crimes were reported at or near The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland, including 9 of shoplifting. jpimedia Buy a Photo

10 crimes were reported at Cherry Tree Square in Leechmere, Sunderland, including 7 incidents of anti-social behaviour. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

View more