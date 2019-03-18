Sunderland's latest crime hotspots are revealed as police deal with more than 100 reported offences a day
These are the areas of Sunderland which have the most reported crimes, according to the most recent police figures.
There were 3,224 incidents reported in the Sunderland, Houghton and Washington areas - an average of 104 a day - in January 2019 (the most recent month for which figures are available). They ranged from anti-social behaviour and burglary to vehicle crime, violence and sexual offences. The figures are from the website www.police.uk, which records statistics by crime type and neighbourhood. Please note that images of streets are for illustrative purposes only.
Albion Place in Sunderland city centre saw 24 crimes reported in January, including 7 incidents of anti-social behaviour and 7 violence or sexual offences.