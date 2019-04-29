Sunderland pub The Saltgrass pleads for help to find raiders after they steal charity box, booze and diver's helmet during wrecking spree

Burglars smashed their way in to a Sunderland pub as they snatched booze, a charity collection box and an antique diver's helmet.

At about 4.30am on Friday, Northumbria Police received a report of intruders at the Saltgrass pub on Hanover Place in Deptford.

It was reported that three men had smashed windows to the pub, entered the building before fleeing through the same smashed windows.

A spokesman for the force said: "Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and anyone with information about those involved is encouraged to contact police."

In a Facebook post, the pub's bosses said "considerable damage" had been caused when the windows were smashed.

They said a number of spirits and its card machine were taken alongside the charity box and the bar's "lovely antique brass diver's helmet."

The pub has also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Details can be passed on to Northumbria Police by calling 101 and are asked to quote log 89 26/04/19.