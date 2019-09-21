Sunderland pub burglars still at large after they were caught on CCTV raiding fruit machine
Police have renewed a CCTV appeal after a burglary at a Sunderland pub.
Earlier this week, detectives released CCTV footage showing two men burgling The Philadelphia, in Philadelphia Lane, Houghton, in the early hours of September 2.
The raiders caused damage to a gambling machine and pool table, before removing the coin trays.
Detective Constable Alex Hadwin, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, said: “A number of people have already come forward with information since the initial appeal and enquiries are ongoing to identify the men involved.
“I would like to thank those people for their help, and would ask anyone else who recognises those on the footage, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to come forward.
“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”
Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 111449J/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.