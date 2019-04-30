Sunderland pub building targeted by burglars during morning raid

Police are searching for witnesses after burglars broke into a Sunderland bar and its upstairs property.

The Railway Tavern, on the corner of Hylton Road and Westbury Street in Millfield, was broken into by the thieves.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 8.10am, on Thursday, April 25, police received a report of burglary at Railway Tavern in in Millfield.

"It was reported that the premises above the tavern and the tavern itself had been broken into.

"Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and anyone with information about those involved is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 149 25/04/19."