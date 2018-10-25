Sunderland pensioner mugged in street for just FIVE POUNDS

Police are hunting a mugger after a pensioner was robbed in a Sunderland street.

The thief set upon his 68-year-old victim on Azalea Terrace North shortly before 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said the mugger initially approached the man asking for money, but then pushed him over and took his wallet, which contained £5 cash.

The wallet also contained a number of cards which were later recovered, after being found discarded in a nearby street by a member of the public.

The victim was left shaken but uninjured.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward and help with theirienquiries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a scruffy beard and wearing a hooded black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1263 241018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.