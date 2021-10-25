Sunderland pensioner hurled racist abuse at mum and children in row over seat

Lynda Nash, 67, fired the disgusting verbal broadside when her victim refused to move due to Covid social-distancing concerns.

Nash, of Ramsey Square, Hylton Red House, also blew cigarette smoke into the woman’s face at Hylton Riverside Retail Park.

And she threatened to smash her “head off a wall” on Thursday, June 4 last year, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The incident happened outside shops at Hylton Riverside Retail Park.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “Police received a call that a white elderly female was attacking a black female.

“The defendant had left the scene by taxi. Officers spoke to the victim, who said she had been sitting on a bench with her two children.

“She said the defendant had approached and had become abusive, using racist language.

“The offence is aggravated by the fact it was racist and was in front of the victim’s children.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the woman said: “This incident made me feel very angry.

“I’m appalled that somebody would speak to me and my children this way.

“How could someone do this in front of two young children?”

Nash, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Rebecca Highton, defending, said: “Ms Nash was out shopping. It was at the height of lockdown.

“She had noticed people sitting on the bench and had wanted to sit down but had instead decided to do her shopping.

“She didn’t want to break social-distancing but she came out of the store and was tired.

“She asked if she could have a seat, but the victim said ‘no’. There was nowhere else to sit.

“There were things said between them, there were comments made by both.

“She accepts that she made this comment. She does not hold racist views, she just lost her temper.”

Nash was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 12 days of rehabilitation work.

She must abide by a four-week electronically monitored 7pm to 7am curfew, and pay her victim £100 compensation, and £85 court costs.