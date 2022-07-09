Sunderland pair fined after city centre pub attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence McCabe, 51, and Tony Douglas, 63, were involved in the incident at The Manor Bar, in Foyle Street, Sunniside.

The pair last month appeared in court alongside a third defendant, 33-year-old Gavin Carter, when each admitted a charge of assault by beating.

Carter, of Westerwood Drive, Doxford Park, was fined £403 and ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But magistrates agreed to adjourn sentencing on McCabe, of Cumberland Road, Silksworth, and Douglas, of Gayhurst Crescent, Silksworth, after their solicitors said the full extent of their involvement could only be ascertained by the viewing of CCTV.

Both men were back in court on Thursday, July 7.

Magistrates at last month’s hearing heard the victims and their father had been socialising after watching a football match on January 22.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said a melee ensued inside in which one brother was attacked by McCabe and Douglas.

The attack took place at the Manor Bar in Foyle Street

After asking staff to call police and leaving the premises to wait outside, Carter turned up and punched the second brother in the face.

Mrs Beck alleged McCabe punched his victim twice and kicked him numerous times as he lay on the bar’s floor.

She said Douglas assaulted the same man.

The pair were dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

Of the attacks by McCabe and Douglas, Mrs Beck said: “A female came across with shots of tequila and another female approached and had a phone and was recording.

“He asked her to stop recording, and two males approached and began to argue with the brother.”

Mrs Beck said one of the attackers and the brother fell to the floor, adding: “The incident caused the bar staff to intervene and police were called.

“The group left and went outside but they asked to go back inside to look for a chain that a brother had lost.”

She said the group were approached again and the same brother ended up on the floor with McCabe who “kicked him on the floor”.