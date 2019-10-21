Sunderland paedophile who subjected young girls to string of sex offences is jailed for 22 years

Gary Neil Paul Peel, 51, plied one of the victims with alcohol before raping her.

Robin Patton, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court how the victim has now died after developing a problem with alcohol.

In a victim impact statement, a family member said: "(The victim) never got over what happened, she just learnt to cope the way she knew how.

Newcastle Crown Court.

"I cannot even put into words how much of a struggle life is for all of us without her.

"I truly believe she would still be here today had she not been raped that night."

Mr Patton told the court how the second victim was subjected to years of abuse by Peel.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court, she said: "I will never ever forgive what you did to me, nor will I ever forget.

"It's really hard. If it wasn't for my amazing family and friends I wouldn't be here. I live for them.

"I hope that the guilt of what you did eats away at you for the rest of your sad and pathetic life."

Mr Patton told the court: "It is clear from the evidence before the court the offending has had a profound psychological affect on both victims."

Peel, of Alnwick Road, Sunderland, denied six counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court in August.

Cathy Mcculloch, defending, told the court: "It's extremely difficult to mitigate remorse on these actions when he's had a trial.

"This is a man who has helped a lot of people through his work within the community.

"This was a man who has references, he's not carried on his offending behaviour."

People in the public gallery laughed as Miss Mcculloch told the court how Peel has marked himself out as being a trustworthy person in prison.

She described how as a member of the cleaning team he is given access to many different areas of the prison.

"He's in the process of being made into what they term a listener, which is the equivalent to a Samaritan on the inside.

"He's always been there for people and he's always been there to help them.”

Miss Mcculloch told the court how Peel was "happily married" and that his wife has supported him throughout.

Judge Sarah Mallett told Peel: "It's almost an understatement to say the offences the jury have convicted you of committing have had a devastating impact.

"The offences are of course so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified."