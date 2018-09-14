Sunderland One Stop shop at centre of Joan Hoggett murder investigation re-opens to public

A Sunderland shop at the centre of a murder investigation has now re-opened.

The One Stop convenience store in Sea Road, Fulwell, had been cordoned off by police ever since worker Joan Hoggett, 62, was stabbed to death late on Wednesday, September 5.

Joan Hoggett.

Floral tributes to popular Joan, who was from the Grindon area of the city, remain outside the store but the public are now able to go in.

Police officers have been seen out patrolling in the area since the shop re-opened.

Following Joan’s death, Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, was charged with her murder.

He appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC, who appeared at the hearing via video link to Teesside Crown Court, said a trial would take place next year.

Mountain, who is to undergo psychiatric assessment, was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, at a short hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on Thursday, city coroner Derek Winter formally opened the inquest into Joan’s death.

Mr Winter adjourned the case until March 28 while the ongoing criminal investigation continues.

Earlier this week Joan’s devastated family released a heartwarming tribute to her.

It read: “Joan was a hard-working, independent woman who was a proud and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandma, sister and aunt.

“She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

“We would like to thank all members of the emergency services who attended or assisted to care for Joan.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the public’s response since Joan’s death, and we want to thank all members of the community for their assistance, best wishes and support.

“We would be grateful if our privacy could be respected at this difficult time.”

Members of the Friends of Fulwell community group have announced they will hold a vigil to Joan next Wednesday.

It was decided that members of the public should meet in the grounds of Fulwell Primary School, at about 6.30pm, subject to permission from education bosses, before making their way along Sea Road, stopping outside the One Stop Shop, and eventually ending at The Green where readings will be held.

One Stop has been approached for comment about the store re-opening.