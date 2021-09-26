Sunderland OAP dies after 'disturbance' involving masked men

A Northumbria Police statement about Friday’s “disturbance” reads: “Police are appealing for information following a disturbance at an address in Washington.

“At around 11pm police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Hertburn Gardens, Concord, where the caller described two masked men leaving the address with a bag. The caller attended the scene where a man was found to be having a suspected heart attack.

“Officers and ambulance service attended and a 71 year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin are being informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Hertburn Gardens, in Washington, on Friday evening.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or has any information about the disturbance.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the Tell us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or contact 101, quoting reference 1288 24/09/21.”