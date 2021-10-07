The council has secured the order in a bid to address complaints about excessive noise and anti-social behaviour at Rosalind Knighton’s address in Burscough Crescent, Roker.

Knighton could be jailed if she breaches any conditions of the order secured against her at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The two year order is the latest step in the council's ongoing battle to improve the quality of life for residents living in the otherwise quiet residential street, by curbing Knighton's anti-social behaviour.

Rosalind Knighton's home in Burscough Crescent

It includes conditions prohibiting excessive noise and anti-social behaviour at Knighton’s home address and any other premises she lives at or visits.

During the time Knighton has lived in the street, residents in the surrounding area have complained of frequent fighting, arguing, drunkenness and excessive noise late at night, in and around her property, as well as abusive behaviour towards neighbours.

The Criminal Behaviour Order follows a three-month closure order on the property obtained by the City Council in July, following repeated breaches of an earlier Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice by Knighton.

Coun Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to secure our first Criminal Behaviour order against this neighbour who has made life an absolute misery for the people living in her street, with residents too worried to invite their grandchildren round or to leave their homes for fear of unprovoked verbal abuse.

Coun Claire Rowntree

"No-one deserves to be subjected to abusive behaviour of this kind in their own neighbourhood. We are determined to do everything in our power to support and protect Sunderland’s decent, law abiding residents.

"That is why we have already gone to court on six occasions this year to secure closure orders against problem properties across the city where anti social behaviour is an issue.

"We believe this next step of securing a Criminal Behaviour Order sends a strong message that persistent anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in this city. This is all about addressing the concerns residents have told us affect their quality of life and getting tough on the kind of anti social behaviour that has a real impact on our communities."

The Criminal Behaviour Order is the latest evidence of Sunderland City Council's drive to tackle anti-social behaviour in response to residents' calls for more enforcement action. This was one of the key things to come out of the City Council's Let's Talk consultation in 2020.

In the last 12 months, this commitment has seen the Council undertake a number of informal actions to modify behaviour. Following the non-compliance of this a number of formal sanctions have been secured including:• 233 Community Protection Warnings• 60 Community Protection Notices• 4 Civil Injunctions• 6 Closure Orders• 1 breach of civil injunction resulting in 4-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

To log a complaint about noise and or anti-social behaviour visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or by calling 0191 520 5550.