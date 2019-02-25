Sunderland murder probe: Minster dedicates area for people to remember attack victim Connor Brown

The team at Sunderland Minster have created an area for people to remember teenager Connor Brown and his family.

The 18-year-old died a short time after he arrived at hospital following an attack in the back lane of The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of yesterday.

The message put up at Sunderland Minster in the area set aside for visitors.

Men aged 19 and 20 are being questioned by Northumbria Police on suspicion of murder after Connor died of injuries believed to have been caused in a stabbing.

Related: Sunderland murder probe: Second man arrested over Connor Brown stabbing

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend, while flowers have been laid close to the scene.

Sunderland murder probe: Fund launched for Connor Brown's family raises thousands as community rallies round after teenager's death

Sunderland Minster has said people are welcome to visit as they leave prayers and light a candle in memory of Connor Brown.

Scores of people have also paid their respects to Connor online.

Sunderland murder probe: Olympic boxing star Tony Jeffries pays tribute to tragic Connor Brown

As Connor's friends and family cope with their loss, Sunderland Minster has set up an area within the church to give people a place to spend time with their thoughts.

A spokesman for the minister said: "We are saddened and appalled at the senseless loss of a young life so very close to where we are as a town centre church and we hold Connor and all who loved him in our prayers.

The table set up in the Bede Chapel of Sunderland Minister, offering people a chance to write a prayer following the death of Connor Brown or light a candle in his name.

"This is in our Bede Chapel for anyone who would like to come and sit quietly or leave a thought or a prayer for Connor and his family.

"You are welcome in this place."

Sunderland murder probe: Floral tributes continue to pour in for teenager Connor Brown

The minister is open on weekdays from 9am to 3pm.