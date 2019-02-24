Sunderland murder probe: Couple speak of shock as 'stabbed' teen found lying in back lane

A couple have spoken of the awful moment they saw a 'stabbed' teen lying in a Sunderland back lane as a police murder probe continues.

Police found an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries in a lane between The Borough and Gatsby bars in the early hours of the morning.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A silver, star-shaped balloon with the message 'RIP Connor' has been left at the scene, along with flowers.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Friends of the victim have named him as Connor Brown, said to be a keen boxer.

Kim Waters, 38, and Paul Burton, 45, were in the area at the time of the incident.

Kim said: "It was late, the pubs were ready to come out. I was sat outside the Cooper Rose and I saw bouncers running down the street.

"They dived on a lad and had him on the floor."

Police remain at the scene of the incident in Sunderland city centre as a murder investigation continues.

WATCH: Friends hold balloon release in memory of Connor Brown

Paul added: "I just saw the bouncers running down the street and get hold of a lad.

"Then I heard people saying somebody had been stabbed so I walked down the back lane and saw someone lying on the floor with ambulance staff next to him."