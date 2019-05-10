Sunderland murder case suspect will face no further action

A woman arrested more than two years ago as part of a murder inquiry has been told she will face no further action.

Barry Solomon died in April 2017 after he was discovered at his Sunderland home with "significant injuries".

A police cordon outside the Barry Solomon's home in 2017.

A 39-year-old woman and three juveniles were arrested soon after and bailed while murder investigations continued.

While the juveniles were soon released without charge, the woman was still under investigation by detectives until this year.

Northumbria Police have now confirmed that she too will face no further action.

They have stressed, however, that Mr Solomon's death is still considered to be a murder.

Flowers left at the side of the house.

A force spokesperson said: “The investigation remains open. However, all parties who were arrested have now been released with no further action."

Officers have released few details about Mr Solomon or his death.

Emergency services were called out to his home in Kemble Square, Downhill, at around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017, after the alarm was raised.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, 42-year-old Mr Solomon was declared dead at the scene.

A cordon was set up as police began their inquiries into what they called an “isolated incident”.

After declaring his death to to be murder, extra patrols were despatched to offer assurance to residents.

Floral tributes left outside the property included messages saying "gone far too soon" and "love you with all my life and heart".

One neighbour said Mr Solomon and the house's other occupants had moved in around six months earlier.

He added: “It’s sad that someone has died and we still don’t really know what went on yet.”

The force spokesperson said: "If anyone has information which could help officers they are asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 1261 22/04/17.”