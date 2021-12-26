Sunderland murder case arrest after man dies following suspected Christmas Day assault

Shortly before 11.20pm last night, Saturday, December 25, officers were alerted by the North East Ambulance Service that a man had been injured at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle.

Emergency services found a man in his 30s who had sustained a serious injury.

Despite efforts by paramedics, sadly the man died at the scene.

Police at the scene

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident by Northumbria Police detectives, and officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries.

A number of police vehicles have been present in the street and a house has been cordoned off.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this truly devastating time.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident.

“All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211225-0752.

