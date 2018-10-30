Sunderland mum's heartfelt appeal to find couple who helped pet dog injured in hit and run

A family is searching for the couple who came to their dog's rescue after it was a hit by a car.

Charlotte Perry has launched an appeal after two people came to the aid of her dog, Rumble, who was left bleeding in the road after the incident in Sunderland.

Rumble was knocked over by a car. Picture: Charlotte Perry.

Rumble escaped from the family's backyard in Ryhope - and before mum-of-two Charlotte could catch up with the dog, she heard a terrible crash from the road.

When she reached the animal, he was bleeding from his ears, nose and paws. He also had blood on his legs.

A couple in a light blue, people-carrier type car, possibly an Audi Q3, had stopped to assist the family's pet after the car involved in the incident sped away - and now Charlotte wants to find them to say thank you.

The driver of the car that stopped to help them was a woman.

Charlotte with sons Jack, eight, and Leo, one, and Rumble the dog. Picture: Charlotte Perry.

Charlotte told the Echo: "Thank God he is getting better every day, we didn't have much hope on the night, the couple who stopped to help were really concerned and if they didn't stop, God only knows ..."

The incident happened on October 22. Rumble is now on the mend, but it has been a difficult week for Charlotte and sons Jack, eight, and Leo, one, as they waited to find out if their pet would pull through.

Rumble was looked after overnight by the PDSA in Gateshead, and has since been on antibiotics and painkillers to help him recover from the incident at home.

He still has a few limps and aches, said Charlotte, and his cuts are healing slowly but surely.

Rumble resting up at home. Picture: Charlotte Perry.

He has also started to eat small amounts of food.

The 26-year-old mum added: "I still hold on to hope I find the lady that helped save Rumble. I hope to find who did this too."

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police is urging members of the public with any information to get in touch with the force on 101.

They added: "We are appealing for information after a dog was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Burdon Lane, Sunderland.

"It is believed a silver car collided with the animal at around 8.44pm on October 22, before leaving the scene. The dog is still alive but badly injured."

If you have any information, the log number is 182 231018.