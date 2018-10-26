Sunderland motor menace who began offending when only 13 clocks up his 20th conviction for driving while banned

A motor menace is behind bars after clocking up his 20th conviction for driving while banned from the roads.

Adam Calvert, who was first before the courts for motoring offences at aged just 13, has now also been convicted for the seventh time for dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told Newcastle Crown Court the 29-year-old has a "disregard for the safety of others" and repeatedly ignores orders to keep him off the roads.

Calvert had been the subject of a three year driving ban imposed in 2011, which has since expired but he never sat the extended test required to allow him back behind the wheel.

The court heard between January and June this year Calvert, of Salem Hill, Sunderland, was caught on CCTV driving four different cars on 11 occasions and drove dangerously twice.

In February, Calvert, who was behind the wheel of a Peugeot, refused to stop for police on Chester Road in the city and officers, who saw a group of schoolchildren nearby, declined to give chase.

Mr Jones told the court: "He then appeared, coming from the other direction, in the wrong lane, toward the officers' patrol car, then suddenly turned right to avoid the car and avoid a head-on collision."

The court heard an officer in the patrol car "braced himself" as Calvert approached as he believed his vehicle was about to be rammed.

CCTV footage, which was played in court, showed how close the cars came to colliding.

The court heard in May, Calvert once again refused to stop for police who spotted him driving a Renault Clio on Station Road in the city.

Officers "pursued briefly" but gave up the chase when Calvert started "weaving in and out of parked vehicles and vehicles in motion, narrowly missing both".

Calvert pleaded guilty to 11 offences of driving while disqualified, an offence he already has nine previous convictions for.

He also admitted two charges of dangerous driving, which he has been convicted of five times in the past.

The court heard Calvert was first convicted of a motoring offence 2002 and his record includes aggravated vehicle taking and taking without consent.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to 20 months behind bars with a three year road ban.

The judge said: "The real problem with the driving while disqualified is he has done it 11 times, he just drives all over the place, knowing that he shouldn't be."

Judge Spragg said Calvert disregarded the safety of others when driving away, dangerously, from the police.

The judge told him: "Your case is aggravated because of your previous convictions and total disregard to others.

"No damage or injury was caused, which is more by luck than judgement."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Calvert has a five year gap in his record when he settled down with his partner and is capable of staying out of trouble.

Mr Adams said: "He has been having a good look at himself.

"The community might be better served with probation going to work on him and help him to sort himself out, given that there has been effort by him in the last years not to offend in this way."