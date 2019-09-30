Sunderland men who were part of gang which stole from more than 100 gaming machines jailed
Two Sunderland men have been sentenced for their part in a gang which stole more than £40,000 from gaming machines across the North East.
Over nearly two years, 100 gaming machines at pubs and clubs across Tyne and Wear, Durham, Yorkshire and Humberside were hit.One of the gang would distract staff while the others would break open the machine and steal money from inside.
Detectives from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit worked with Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary to identify those involved.Ten men admitted conspiracy to commit theft and were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.
Kevin Skelton, 27, of Beechwood Street, Sunderland, was sentenced to three months imprisonment and a Criminal Behaviour Order of five years;
Paul Logan Snr, 60, of Beechwood Street, Sunderland, was sentenced to 30 weeks, suspended for 18 months;
Sean Dryden, 31, of Brecon Place, Perkinsville, Chester-le-Street, was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months.
Paul Logan Jnr, 29, of Lyn Close, Pelton, was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months, and 180 hours unpaid work;
Timothy Pye, 30, of Hamserley Gardens, Stanley, was sentenced to 58 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and 240 hours unpaid work;
Richard Pearce, 29, of Dean View, Stanley, was sentenced to 50 weeks ,suspended for 18 months, and 100 hours unpaid work;
Adam Brown, 30, of Whitstable Close, Chaddeton, Oldham, was sentenced to 36 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work, made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order for five years and must pay £2,400 compensation;
Liam Mitchell, 25, of Gairloch Drive, Chester-le-Street, was sentenced to 15 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work;
Rhys Stobbart, 24, of Second Avenue, Chester-le-Street, sentenced to 19 weeks, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and a Criminal Behaviour Order for five years;
Adrian Pye, 35, of Wesley Terrace, Anfield Plain, County Durham, was given a 12 month community order and 50 hours unpaid work.
The court heard not all defendants were responsible for all offences but they were charged with conspiracy as they were as operating as a group.