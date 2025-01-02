Sunderland men remain on police's New Year wanted list
As reported in the Echo, Northumbria Police sent a message to seven individuals they wanted to speak to after a number of suspected crimes - with officers telling them ‘all we want for Christmas is youuuu’.
Following the appeal on December 18, a number of the individuals are now listed as ‘no longer wanted’ - but two Sunderland men are among those still sought by officers.
Michael Gill, 41, of Sunderland, is wanted in connection with shoplifting, officers said.
Wayne Thomas, 47, of Sunderland, is wanted in connection with shoplifting, according to the force.
A police spokesperson said: “We know there are plenty of Christmas classics out there – but we’ve decided to pull together our very own festive wanted compilation.
“With just seven days to go until the big day, we’re sharing the faces of some of those we want to speak to in connection with burglary, theft and shoplifting offences.
“So, if you can help us track them down – please get in touch – you’d certainly help us to have a very merry Christmas.”
The two others remaining on Northumbria Police’s alternative Christmas list are:
- Melisa McFarlane, 43, of South Shields, wanted in connection with shoplifting.
- Jonathan Smart, 41, of North Tyneside, wanted in connection with a breach of a community order for an offence of shoplifting.
The spokesperson added: “We’d also encourage the people pictured to contact us themselves.
“If you have any information about those named, then send us a direct message or use live chat on our social media and report forms on our website.
“If you're unable to contact us this way, call 101.”