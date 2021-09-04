Sunderland man's 'disgusting' attack on police officer after being 'threatened with plank'

Alleged attack victim Stuart Wylde, 38, kicked the officer after feeling hard done by when he found himself and none other arrested following an alleged incident.

Wylde, of High Street East, hoofed the PC below his left knee just after midnight on Thursday, May 20, after a disturbance in Burdon Road.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Wylde had been set upon by a gang of men after a night out.

The incident happened in Burdon Road

It was claimed one hit him with a plank of wood, but police arrested Wylde after a counter allegation was made against him.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “There were reports of three males and one female in the road.

“A piece of wood lay on the ground and one man had a bloodied nose.

“The defendant was arrested and taken to the floor, and when there, he kicked out and hit the officer just below his left knee.

“The kick caused pain but no physical injury. Because of his continued aggression, the officer had to use his spray.

“Clearly this incident is aggravated by the fact it was committed against someone who is working in the public sector.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the officer said the attack “disgusts me”.

Peter Hamill, defending, said: “The defendant had been out on the night in question.

“He was randomly attacked by a group of males for no reason and was threatened by one male with a plank of wood.

“He started out by being the victim of an assault. Where it went wrong was when the police intervened.

“One of the men made a counter allegation. Mr Wylde did not want to be arrested, and he dealt with it the wrong way by lashing out at the officer.

“Fortunately, there was no real injury. He would like me to apologise to the officer.”Jobless Wylde, who has 22 previous convictions from 44 offences, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

Magistrates adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports to the same court on Friday, September 23, and granted Wylde unconditional bail.