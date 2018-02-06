Sunderland man trashed ex-girlfriends' homes in 'sinister' raids after break-ups

A "sinister" raider who trashed the homes of two ex-partners and caused fear as well as thousands of pounds worth of damage has been jailed for four years.

Grant Foster smashed his way in to the first victim's house, who he had previously been in a ten-year relationship with, and slashed her sofa, clothing and shoes then spray painted offensive graffiti on furniture and left a knife and hammer on her bed.



Two months later, the 36-year-old raider targeted a second woman's home after their five-week relationship broke down.

He covered her walls and furniture in raw egg then left a knife, with the blade pointing upwards, protruding from the cushions in her sofa and covered in a quilt, which meant anyone who sat down could have been stabbed.



At Newcastle Crown Court Foster, of Rosyth Road, Red House, Sunderland, admitted two charges of burglary with intent to cause damage.



Foster had been due to be sentenced last October but his case the case was adjourned for reports to be prepared.



Mr recorder Dafydd Enoch QC said Foster must stay away from both victims and imposed five-year restraining orders.



The judge said; "This was rather sinister behaviour on any view. You were obviously in a bad place at the time, mentally."



The judge said he agreed with a doctor's opinion that Foster does not pose a danger of causing harm to the public.



Vic Laffey, defending, said Foster, who had his own business and a good work record, had been suffering from a stress related mental disorder at the time of the offences and added: "He was having some sort of breakdown.



"He made a terrible, terrible error last year when he committed these offences. He is going to regret this for some time. He recognises the distress he has caused."



Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court last year the first victim, a mum-of-two, had received a phone call from family when she was at work in June, to alert her that her home in Sunderland had been targeted.



Miss Dowling said: "She could see immediately that her home had been, in her words, trashed.



"The rear patio door that led to the garden had been smashed entirely.



"In the living room, a leather sofa and chair had been slashed and there was cream spray pain on the television monitor, a picture and the sofa.



"In the kitchen, the grill door was pulled off."



The court heart the graffiti contained insults, but also "sorry, I still love you".



In the victim's bedroom, her clothing and shoes had been slashed and she found a note saying "I miss you, you are my world. I love you" but which also told her "you are horrible".



The court heard there was further spray paint in the bathroom.



The victim, who took a video of some of the damage, which was played in court, said she was left "frightened".



Foster targeted his second victim's home, which was also in Sunderland, while she was on a night out, after sending her a series of abusive texts last August.



The court heard Foster had got into a relationship with the woman about five weeks earlier but she had ended it because he "wanted more" from the union than she did.



After receiving one text from Foster, which told her she "needed to call Autoglass", the woman, who is a mum of four, cut her night out short and went home.



Miss Dowling said: "When she got back to her property she could see there was damage immediately, including a bay window which was totally smashed.



"There was glass all over the living room, broken on the floor.



"There was smashed egg shells on the floor in the dining room and living room.



"There was raw egg dripping off the ceiling and walls."



The court heard food had been taken from the mum's cupboards and discarded, half eaten.



The contents of her bedroom drawers were on the floor.



Miss Dowling added: "A knife had been placed on the safe, hidden under a quilt, in a position between two cushions, with the blade sticking out towards the ceiling."



The victim said she was "terrified" to be in her own home after it was targeted.