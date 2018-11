A Sunderland man has denied the attempted murder of a woman and now faces a trial by jury next year.

John Forajter is accused of stabbing the 34-year-old alleged victim in an attack last month.

The 40-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, via video link to HMP Durham, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial should be listed on April 15 next year.

Forajter, of The Sanderlings, in Ryhope, was remanded in custody in the meantime.