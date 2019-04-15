Sunderland man to appear before court charged with harassment of MP Julie Elliott

A Sunderland man has been charged with harassing a member of parliament and is due to appear before magistrates later this month.

Leonard Lowther has been charged with harassment of Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

The 64-year-old, who lives in Sunderland, is due to appear before West Yorkshire Magistrates, sitting at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 25.

Mrs Elliott, who has been a Labour MP for one of the city’s constituencies since 2010, has said it would be inappropriate for her to comment at this stage.

She told the Echo: “Proceedings are ongoing, so it would be inappropriate for me to comment on an active case at this stage.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed Mr Lowther, of Marine Walk, is due to appear at the court in West Yorkshire charged with harassment.

Mrs Elliott, who was born in Whitburn, held her seat for the third time and received 55.5% of the vote in the 2017 general election with a majority of 9,997.

She currently sits on the digital, culture, media and sport committee and was previously the shadow minster for energy and climate change - a post she held between October 2013 and September 2015.