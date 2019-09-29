Sunderland man stole air fresheners worth more than £100 from Bodycare to pay off a debt
A Sunderland man stole air fresheners to pay off a debt.
Greg Johnathan Neal, 35, admitted the theft when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: “A customer told a member of staff they had seen a male putting items in his bag. As a result the staff approached the male and he ran off towards the Primark store.”
She said the defendant was stopped and the items, worth £103.68, were recovered and returned to the store.
She added: “He admitted the offence and said his intention, if he had been successful, was to sell the items on.”
Peter Thubron, said: “This was a spur of the moment offence. He owed money to other people and they were putting pressure on him. He thought this was a way out of the problem.”
Neal, of James William Street, was given a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.