Sunderland man sent to crown court after admitting Hartlepool indecent child images offences

Alexander Smith, of Alice Street, in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images of children between April 25, 2019 and June 24, 2021.

He also admitted to distributing 14 category C still and moving images of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Smith will appear at Teesside Crown Court in January.

On Tuesday, December 14, Smith appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where it was decided that his offences were too severe and required a sentence to be imposed from a crown court judge.

Smith will now appear at Teesside Crown Court in January where he will be sentenced for his crimes. He was granted unconditional bail until then.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.