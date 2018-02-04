Sunderland man's cruel crimes against pet dog prompt backlash from readers

Hundreds of you have called for attacks on animals to carry the same sentence as attacks on humans following a shocking case in Sunderland.

Alan Davison, of Lynthorpe, was handed a three-month prison term, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to his pet dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, and two counts of failing to ensure animal welfare. The 46-year-old was filmed on numerous occasions by a neighbour hitting, kicking and attacking the dog. In our online poll, 92% of you told us that attacks on animals should carry the same penalties as crimes against people.

Davison was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years, and will not be able to apply to have the order lifted for five years. He will also take part in 25 days of activity specified by the Probation service and pay £300 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Here are some of your comments from social media:

Makhara Burlison: "Well done to the neighbour must have been hard to watch and listen to that going on. But without the neighbour that dog would not have been saved!"

Val Milnes: "Don't know why people take a dog on if they can't give it a loving, caring home. The more I hear of animal abuse the more I prefer dogs to people."

Yvonne Nixon: "I hope the poor dog gets to live out its life with a family that can provide the love and attention it needs!"

Nigel Anderson: "Always gets me when someone does this to an animal that trusts them."

Elaine Taylor: "Why, if you did not want the dog give it away. Disgusting."

Dawn Watson: "How can anyone hurt an animal. Hope it finds a loving family."

Jemma Kennedy: "Vile coward hitting a defenseless dog nothing but a bully!"

Donna Taylor: "There's no excuse whatsoever for [his] actions. I know lots of people who suffer mental health problems and they wouldn't dream of harming animals.

"They know what's right and what's wrong."

Karen Turnbull: "Heartbreaking, he should never be allowed to keep any animal again."

Judy Adams: "Treat people and animals the way you want to be treated."