Sunderland man reported for traffic offences as police operation seizes bike

A Sunderland man is been reported for traffic offences as part of a police operation aimed at tackling problem riders.

A day of action was carried out by Durham Constabulary as part of its Operation Endurance campaign.

A spokesman for the team said: "Police in the Seaham area have seized an off road bike during an operation today.

"A male from the Sunderland area has been reported for traffic offences."

The force has previously warned those who ride bikes and quads illegally that they face arrest and having their vehicles seized if they flout laws.

The crackdown involves officers from the police's motorcycle section and neighbourhood teams working with the community to rid the streets of illegal bikers.

Anyone with information which can help the team deal with the issue can email opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk.