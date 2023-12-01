Police in hunt for Sunderland man wanted in connection with reported assault

Wearsider Tyrin Miller is wanted in connection with an assault and is 'evading arrest'

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted Sunderland man.

Tyrin Miller, 25, is wanted in connection with reports of assault and criminal damage and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate Miller have been ongoing across the region. He has links to the Hylton Castle area.

Officers from Northumbria Police are now asking for the public’s help to trace him.

The public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Miller, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the "Report" page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference: NP-20231114-0983.