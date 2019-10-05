Sunderland man jailed after smashing window at his former girlfriend's home

Robyn James Victor Cossey, 36, was jailed for 13 weeks after he admitted the offences at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Robyn James Victor Cossey, 36, was jailed for 13 weeks after he admitted the offences at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Clare Irving, prosecuting, said a witness called the police to the Gentoo property, where Cossey’s ex-partner lived, on August 8 because of a disturbance.

Ms Irving said: “The defendant was seen by police officers frantically banging on a bathroom window which smashed. The defendant was bleeding.”

Stewart McInroy exposed the name and address of a woman who had taken a restraining order out against him during a Facebook live video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cossey, of Cannon Cockin Street, Sunderland, was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut on his hand and then to the police station.

Ms Irving read out a victim statement from Cossey’s ex-partner saying: “I am absolutely terrified beyond belief by Robyn Cossey. What I have endured over the last few months is indescribable.

“I am embarrassed at letting him abuse me again and again.

“If I don’t act and carry this through, I will end up dead at his hands.

“I don’t want to be another statistic.”

Defending, Gavin Sword, said Cossey sufferers from schizophrenia and has an appointment to get back into the supervision of the mental health services.

Mr Sword said: “My client has mental health issues. This offence occurred at a time when he relapsed with alcohol and drugs.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitiation.”