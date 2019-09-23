Sunderland man jailed after breaching restraining order put in place to protect his own mother

Jordan Rolfe

Jordan Rolfe, 25, of Roker Avenue, was sentenced to a total of 27 weeks in prison at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Rolfe had a restraining order made against him to protect his mother, Mary Rolfe, but in the early hours of August 18, he was found outside her home in the city’s Horsley Road, which he was not allowed to enter.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said police were called at 1.05am following a woman’s complaint about her son.

She said: “The officer was familiar with the address and the officer was aware the defendant was subject to an order.

“The defendant said ‘before you lock me up for the restraining order, I need my medication from inside.’

“This is the sixth breach of the restraining order since it was imposed.”

The court heard that Rolfe had already been jailed on two previous occasions for the breaches.

Rolfe admitted breaching the order and also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with post-custodial supervision by not attending two appointments with probation services.

Ian Hudson, defending, said: “He is on a restraining order yes, he concedes and has to accept that this is his sixth breach.

“But, you have to look at each breach in perspective and the breach we have here is the lowest level of all.

“He is outside the house, he is not kicking the door down, he is not drunk, he is not on drugs.

“His motivation is to get his medication.”

Mr Hudson said Rolfe needs medication for a blood clot. He said he also has learning difficulties.

He said: “This is someone with a mental disability, certainly a learning difficulty, going to his mother’s house for his medication.”

For failing to comply with the supervision order, Rolfe was given a sentence of seven days in prison and ordered to pay £60 costs.