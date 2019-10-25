Sunderland man fractured girlfriend's eye socket in drunken 'fight'
A man who fractured his girlfriend's eye socket during a drunken "fight" has been allowed his freedom.
David Pringle punched his victim "a few times" after she became "aggressive and violent" towards him and caused injuries to his face and head.
At Newcastle Crown Court Pringle, 46, of York Street, New Silksworth, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm on the basis he used excessive self defence.
Prosecutor Andrew Finley told the court the couple's relationship was "volatile" and Pringle had been given a conditional discharge for battery on the woman last December.
The court heard she has "accepted some responsibility" for the violence in April and prosecutors accept Pringle's plea on his version of events.
Mr Finley told the court there as a "fight" between the couple and added: "The victim had consumed a significant amount of wine and was very intoxicated.
"The defendant was less intoxicated. He had consumed vodka but no wine.
"She became aggressive and violent towards the defendant and repeatedly hit him as he sat on the sofa.
"He had injuries to his face and head as a result of the violence.
"He punched out at the complainant a few times and caused the injuries to her face. He accepts when he did so he used excessive self defence.”
Mr Finley said the woman has told prosecutors she wants to "stay friends" with Pringle.
Joe Kidd, defending, handed in references to Pringle's previous positive character and good work history.
The court heard he has been a "model prisoner" during six months on remand and has used his time inside "wisely" to ensure he can be a productive member of society in future.
Judge Robert Adams sentenced Pringle to a community order for 18 months with programme and rehabilitation requirements.
Judge Adams told him: "I hope you both adjust the way you behave, to avoid any recurrence of what took place, which has resulted in you being in custody for the last six months."