Sunderland man in court after using cannabis to 'treat mental health issues'

Liam Cain, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, said on October 1, police were called to Cain’s home in Rosemount, South Hylton, to reports of him self-harming.

She said: “There was a female at the premises, and he handed a packet to the female.”

Police saw the packet and on investigation found it to be a small quantity of cannabis.

She said Cain said to the officers: “It’s only a daft bit of weed.”

Ms Glover said he admitted possession of the drug and said it was for his own personal use.

Matthew Agar, defending, said: “He is heavily reliant on the drug, unfortunately. He struggles with mental health issues.

“He is unfortunately, and misguidedly, using cannabis to treat his mental health.

“He does have a history of mental health issues.”

Mr Agar said Cain was taken to the accident and emergency department because of self-harming and is now being assessed by the mental health team.