Sunderland man cleared in city shooting trial

One of six men accused of being involved in a shooting in which shots were fired through a house window has been cleared.

Stuart McDonald was alleged to have encouraged others to take part in a revenge attack following a burglary at his house in Hylton Road, Sunderland.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard six shots were fired through the window of a house in Craigshaw Square, Hylton Castle, a few hours after the burglary.

Following legal submissions from Robert Woodcock QC, for McDonald, Judge Deborah Sherwin ruled he has no case to answer.

The jury heard the burglary was not reported to police, but detectives received information that illegal drugs stored in the house by Tony Trott were taken by a rival drugs gang in a process known as “taxing”.

Further information received suggested the shooting at Hylton Castle was in retaliation for the burglary.

McDonald refused to answer questions from police when he was interviewed shortly after the shooting in September, 2016.

McDonald gave police a prepared statement in June, 2017, in which he denied allowing his house to be used as a “safe house” by Trott.

“The idea that I would be involved in the planning or organisation to shoot someone or something is ridiculous,” McDonald said in the statement.

“I made no comment when first arrested on legal advice. It seems to me the police had heard rumours and tittle-tattle.”

McDonald said he knew who had burgled his house.

McDonald, 37, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was found not guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm on the direction of Judge Sherwin.

Co-accused Lee Barnett, James Lee Ratcliffe, Paul Kennedy, and Anthony Sweeney, each made no comment when questioned by police.

Trott, 30, of Maritime Buildings, Sunderland, and Barnett, 32, of Throston Grange, Hartlepool, deny illegal possession of a firearm between October 1, 2015, and March 1, 2016.

Ratcliffe, 34, of no fixed abode, Trott, and Barnett, deny conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 12, 2016.

Sweeney, 31, of Spout Lane, Washington, denies possession of a prohibited weapon on September 10, 2016.

Kennedy, 21, of Seaham Street, Sunderland, denies possession of a prohibited weapon on September 12, 2016.

The trial continues.