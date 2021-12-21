Sunderland man charged with drink driving after crashing into central reservation and spinning into oncoming traffic on A1
Police have arrested a man from Sunderland with drink-driving after a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle “all over the road” on the A1(M) before it crashed into the central reservation.
North Yorkshire Police received reports of a vehicle “all over the road” on the A1 (M) Northbound at junction 49 Dishforth near Thirsk at around 8.15am on Friday, December 17.
Officers say a vehicle then crashed into the central reservation before spinning around to end up facing oncoming traffic.
Police said a 38-year-old driver from the Sunderland area was arrested after the incident and confirmed he has now been charged with drink-driving.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson thanked ‘eagle-eyed members of the public’ for coming forward with information.
The force told the public ‘we want you to live’ and officers would not stop in efforts to take risk-taking drivers off the roads, including anyone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The force spokesperson said: "We patrol North Yorkshire’s roads 24/7; 365 days of the year and we are trained to spot the tell-tale signs of drink and drug driving.
“Please report anyone you suspect of drink driving to us by dialing 101 – or 999 if someone is about to get behind the wheel of a car after a drink.
“And lastly a big thanks to the members of the public who called in with this info. Information from the public helps us keep our roads safe all year round.”