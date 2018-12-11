Sunderland man charged after Metro worker assaulted at South Shields station

A man will appear in court in the new year following an attack at a Metro station.

Brandon Robert Lee Cairns, 20, of High Street East, Sunderland, has been charged with common assault following an incident at South Shields Metro station yesterday.

Northumbria Police were called to the station at 10.54am on Monday following reports of a disturbance. Paramedics also attended the scene.

Trains were a delayed for a short time following the incident, but Nexus confirmed services returned to normal on Monday afternoon.

Cairns is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on January 2, 2019.