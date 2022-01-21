Sunderland man caught with child abuse images after Zoom call

Officers raided Vincent Ash's home in November 2018 after police received information that the user of a Zoom account was logged into a conference where other users were streaming videos of children.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 35-year-old's laptop was seized and found to contain two category A videos, which is the most serious type, two category B pictures and four category C pictures.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court the images featured children who were mostly aged between 12 and 16.

Vincent Ash.

Skype and Zoom chat logs showed Ash had discussed child abuse with other users.

The category C images had been received over Skype from an unknown user, the court was told.

Ash, of Thornlea Court, Thornhill, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

Ash must abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

The court heard Ash has worked through out his adult life and became self-employed after the police raid.

The hearing was told he has never been in trouble before and has a stable home and relationship.Judge Bindloss told him: "You are an intelligent young man, a hard worker, the court never wants to see you again and I am sure you never want to be here again."

