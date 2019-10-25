Sunderland man caught stealing energy drinks from Lidl after failing to think it through
Not putting items through the till at a supermarket self-service checkout landed a Sunderland man in court.
Steven Thomas Milligan, 34, of Hereford Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said workers at Lidl were alerted when they saw Milligan had energy drinks at the till, which would normally alert staff when there were scanned.
He said: “There was no assistance called for and this aroused suspicion.
“It was apparent they paid for some items and not for others. He tried to run off but was stopped.”
Heather Bolton, defending, said: “He went to Lidl and fully intended to pay for his shopping.
“He went to the self-service and there was no-one around and foolishly decided to pay for some of the goods, but not others.
“At the time he was in a relationship with his partner and they had been going through a rough patch.
“He does suffer from depression and the stress of that is all he can put it down to the foolish decision he made on that day.”
Milligan was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.