Sunderland man caught offering Class A drugs on hostel Facebook group
A Facebook user who offered class A drugs in a group on the social media site has been spared jail.
Glynn Proctor was a member of a page set up by residents of Swan Lodge Salvation Army hostel in Sunderland in 2017.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 45-year-old offered blister packs of methadone based drugs to be "swapped with others".
Proctor, of no fixed address, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation and programme requirements.
Judge Bindloss told him: "In October 2017 at Swan Lodge there was a Facebook group amongst residents and swapping medication occurred.
"You had some tablets of class A that you put into that group to be swapped with others.
"Police went through your room and found blister packs.
"You pleaded guilty that you would have made those tablets available to be swapped among the group."
The court heard Proctor has stayed out of trouble since the offence, which was almost two years ago.
He has previous convictions.
Judge Bindloss added: "This is serious offending. It is serious because other people taking those drugs could have been significantly effected by them.
"I accept there was no money involved here. This was not a commercial enterprise."