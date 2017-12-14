Sunderland man caught dumping rubbish outside of neighbour's home

A Sunderland man caught dumping rubbish outside of his neighbour's home has been hit in the pocket.

Thomas Robson was spotted disappearing up Queensberry Street, carrying two black bags full of waster, before turning the corner out of view.

The Echo has launched a Clean Streets campaign for a smarter Sunderland

Seconds later he reappeared empty handed - but when challenged by a City Council enforcement officer who was in the neighbourhood investigating separate reports of a large quantity of split black bags scattered in the back lane, he told her he had "dumped them around the corner".

When asked why he had dumped them 200 yards up the street, the 22-year-old said it was because he didn't want them near his flat.

Now Robson, of Hylton Road, Millfield, has been fined after being prosecuted for littering by Sunderland City Council's Environmental Enforcement Team.

Appearing before Sunderland Magistrates Court, Robson was fined £120, plus a victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to pay costs of £120 - a total of £270 .

Speaking after the case, Coun Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "I hope that this court action and fine sends out a strong message to everyone that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour in our city, and those responsible will be identified and held to account.

"“The vast majority of Sunderland residents are very responsible and take a real pride in their community but there are always a few who spoil it for everyone else by dropping litter or dumping their waste which is why we have brought this prosecution.

"It's not fair on those who act responsibly if we allow the minority who don't to get away with it. That's why we have brought a number of prosecutions this year and will continue to prosecute anyone we catch littering or fly-tipping where there is sufficient evidence to do so.

Since April, Sunderland City Council's Environmental Enforcement Team has carried out 3,668 investigations into environmental crimes across the city, including littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.



This has resulted in 322 formal warnings being issued, three statutory notices and 82 Fixed Penalty Notice being served. Several further cases are pending court action.