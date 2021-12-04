Jack Newham, 23, struck at the property in South Shields, after attending a Remembrance service on Sunday, November 14.

Newham, of Orchard House, Belford Close, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, turned up drunk and smashed a window of her council house.

And his attendance put him in breach of a court-imposed non-molestation order, which prohibited him from going within 100m of her home.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The police received a 999 call from this lady.

“She said she was distressed throughout the call and that the defendant was at her address (in South Shields), which is her current residence.

“The police found the defendant outside in an intoxicated state, and there was damage to a window.

“This was a deliberate breach of the order, and it has resulted in some distress although there doesn’t seem to be any lasting distress.

“The crown would ask for compensation for the window, which belongs to South Tyneside Council. This was a small side window.”

Newham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to breach of a non-molestation order and causing criminal damage.

The court was told the order was imposed by Newcastle Family Court in April.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said Newham had a child with the woman and was a father-figure to another.

He added: “The witness isn’t a witness, she refused point blank to complain to police.

“It was Remembrance Day (sic). He had paid his respects to his grandfather, who fought in the Second World War.

“What happened then was a lack of judgement. The larger picture is that the children are in a safe environment.

“He has had contact since and would very much like that to continue.”

For breaching the order, magistrates sentenced Newham to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 160 hours of unpaid work.

There was no separate penalty for causing criminal damage, but he must pay £100 compensation to South Tyneside Council.

There were no court costs.

