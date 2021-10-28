Sunderland knifeman who went out in Halloween mask caused terror "like a horror film"
A knifeman caused terror "like a horror film" when he went out in a Halloween mask armed with a large meat cleaver and blood on his hands.
Ben McCabe, who was "full of hell", had warned he was "going to kill someone before long" during an angry confrontation with his father, who had tried to disarm him, in January.
The 29-year-old, who told his dad he had just been punched by someone and had blood on his face, damaged the front door with the large bladed weapon before he left the house.
Newcastle Crown Court heard McCabe turned his fury on people nearby, who were forced to flee in fear.
Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court McCabe first approached two sisters who were talking in a parked car in Sunderland.
Miss Slaughter said: "The defendant approached the driver's side, wearing a black Halloween mask, carrying a meat cleaver.
"He had blood on his hands.
"He pulled the meat cleaver up, hitting the driver's side window, shouting and demanded money.
"He struck the car several times, until the driver was able to compose herself and she could drive away."
The driver said she was left "terrified" and her car was damaged.
The court heard McCabe then targeted a mother and daughter who had heard his demands for money.
Miss Slaughter added: "The defendant approached them and shouted 'what the **** are you looking at, get back in your ******* house' and began to ran towards them, still holding the meat cleaver.
"They ran in the house and locked the front door.
"The defendant smashed the window of the front door and was seen running away."
The court heard police found McCabe hiding in nearby woodland.
The mum said in a victim statement: "I kept thinking what if I didn't get in the house and get the door closed in time, what would have happened?"
Her daughter said she felt "terror and panic" and added: "I am still in shock over what happened and having flashbacks.
"It was like a horror film.
"I will never forget how scared I was, I thought I was going to die."
McCabe, of Torquay Road, Sunderland, admitted having a bladed article, criminal damage, attempted robbery and affray.
Mr Recorder Carl Gumsley sentenced him to three years and four months behind bars.