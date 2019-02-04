Sunderland knife thug sliced open man's throat and left his windpipe visible

A violent thug who sliced open a man’s throat and left him lifeless on a living room sofa in a sickening attack has been jailed.

Daniel Sayers, 35, left his victim fighting for his life following a violent knife attack at a property on Tel El Kebir Road, Sunderland in August last year.

The man needed life-saving surgery after his trachea and neck muscles were laid bare from the six-inch wound.

The court heard how Sayers and a group of friends were drinking in a house on Tel El Kebir Road into the early hours of August 1 last year before the savage attack happened.

A disagreement broke out between him and a 48-year-old man shortly after 3am as Sayers, angered over a supposed debt owed to him, slashed across the victim’s throat with a curved silver blade.

The court was told that before leaving the house, Sayers threatened witnesses if they attempted to contact police.

Sayers, of no fixed abode, was arrested hours later but refused to cooperate with police when interviewed.

He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail with an extended license of five years.

Detective Constable Graham Laverick, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a vicious attack that left the victim with catastrophic neck injuries.

"The wound was so deep that his windpipe was visible when emergency services arrived. We could so easily have been looking at a homicide investigation.

"Daniel Sayers is a dangerous individual who willingly carried a knife and inflicted significant injuries on his victim as a result of his own frustration. There can be little doubt that the city is safer with him behind bars.

"This was an incredibly difficult case, with a number of key witnesses reluctant to give and even retracting evidence out of fear of possible repercussions against them.

"As a result, a team of experienced detectives worked very hard to piece together the events that led to this nasty attack and ensure Sayers was brought to justice for his crimes.”