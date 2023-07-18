A drunk and hungry Sunderland man left without love or money following a relationship breakdown pinched food from under the noses of staff at retailer Greggs.

Kenneth Roberts, 37, entered the firm’s store at Southwick Green and bagged hash browns, a tasty baguette and doughnuts – and left without paying.

Minutes later, Roberts, of Broadsheaf Terrace, Southwick, forced open the doors of neighbouring Heron Foods before it had even opened for business, a court heard.

Its manager watched stunned as Roberts walked to the vape counter in the hope of buying a refreshing soft drink at 7.45am on Saturday, July 15.

He led the unwanted early bird customer from the premises and called police who arrived to carry out an arrest.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The witness is employed by Greggs.

“They were at work at 7.30am when a male who appeared to be intoxicated entered and took three hash browns and a baguette which he placed on the counter.

“He also picked up two large doughnuts and placed those on the counter, and left without paying. They were valued at £14.30.

“The manager at Heron Foods was arranging for the store to open at 8am when he saw Mr Roberts open the automatic door.

“He walked to the vapes and e-liquids, which he looked at. The manager asked him to leave. The male was highly intoxicated.

“The police attended, and Mr Roberts admitted that it was him on CCTV at Heron Foods.

“He said he went in for a drink, and he also admitted going into Greggs and not paying. He said he did it because he was hungry.

“There was no loss of goods from Heron Foods but there was from Greggs. There was little or no planning.”

Roberts pleaded guilty to charges of theft from shop and entering a store with intent to steal.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He’s been out of trouble since 2016. I asked him what had happened.

“He said that he’s recently split from his partner, and he’s lost his head and has been drinking. He was intoxicated and couldn’t afford to pay.

“He went to Heron Foods for a drink. He didn’t know they weren’t open, he’s pulled open the door.”

Magistrates sentenced Roberts to a 12-month conditional discharge for each offence.

