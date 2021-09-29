Sunderland fraudster who took almost £2,000 from a terminally ill woman for landscaping work is jailed

Callum Cairns, of Ramillies Road in the Hylton Red House area of Sunderland, was hired to renovate a garden in Seaham earlier this year so that the terminally ill woman could enjoy the spring weather despite her declining health.

The 26-year-old had collected almost £2000 from the woman and despite digging up parts of the garden, Cairns had failed to carry out any meaningful work.

Callum Cairns was imprisoned for 18 months and order to pay his victim £1,959.20.

It resulted in officers arresting and charging him with fraud by false representation.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court last week, Cairns was convicted of fraud and remanded into custody.

On Monday, September 27, he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and was ordered to pay £1,959.20 in compensation to his victim.

As a result of their kindness, the garden received a full makeover which included spanning paving, turfing, fencing and plumbing.

Inspector Joanne Eales said: “The whole of the Neighbourhood Team and I are absolutely delighted to see that not only has she been able to enjoy her renovated garden, but she has also received justice from the court.

“This was a heartless, opportunistic crime in which Cairns took advantage of a vulnerable member of society, and from start to finish it has really pulled at our heart strings.

“I hope that his sentencing provides some form of closure to her and her family.”

