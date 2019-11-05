Sunderland drug dealer banned from having multiple cars and phones on prison release

Prosecutors sought the order against Darren McBride because drug dealers routinely use untraceable mobile phones and several different cars to do deals.

"The aim of the order is to fettle the ability of the defendant to move around anonymously and to stop them being able to use unregistered mobile phones," said Richard Herrmann, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

McBride, 35, of Hendon Grange, Sunderland, was part of a ring of nine cocaine dealers who were sentenced to a total of more than 75 years last January.

Darren McBride

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard McBride was a trusted lieutenant of the two ringleaders, helping to move cocaine around the area when they were on holiday.

Under the terms of the order, McBride can only have one mobile telephone, a maximum of £1,000 in cash, and one car, which he must register with the police and tell them if he changes it.

The order begins when he is released from his sentence, and lasts for five years.

David Lamb, defending, successfully argued for McBride to be allowed one computer connected to the internet via a landline.

Teesside Crown Court. Inset, Darren McBride

Judge Deborah Sherwin, who sentenced McBride and made the order, said it was reasonable for a released prisoner to have a computer because computers play such a large part of everyday life.

Prosecutors applied for a similar order against Paul Casey, 46, of North View, Castletown, Sunderland.

He was sentenced to seven years for his part in the drugs conspiracy.

Glen Gatland, defending, said Casey objected to the restriction on car ownership.

"He is a motor trader," Mr Gatland told the court.

"The restriction on cash will also be a problem, since much of his motor trading activity is done in cash at auctions."

The court heard Casey was not present at court because he is reluctant to leave his cell in HMP Northumberland.