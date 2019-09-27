Sunderland driver accused of attempted murder after two women run over at wedding
A driver accused of attempted murder after two women were run over at a wedding has appeared in court.
Ben Ashman, 36, faces allegations of hitting two victims with a Vauxhall Gradland at the Bowburn Hall Hotel in the early hours of August 24.
One woman, in her 50s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries after the incident.
A second woman, in her 20s, was also hit and taken to hospital.
Ashman, of Sunderland Road, Houghton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample.
He has now appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, via video link to HMP Durham, on Friday, September 27, where he was not asked to enter a plea to any charges.
The case has been adjourned for a week.